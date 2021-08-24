Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 377 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. Truist Securities cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

