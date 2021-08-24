Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $207.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.80.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

