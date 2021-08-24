Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,977 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 208.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. upped their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

