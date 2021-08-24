Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 595 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM opened at $605.06 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $584.60 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $838.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,739,250 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

