Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 371 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

