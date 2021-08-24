Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 458 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

Shares of EGP opened at $174.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

