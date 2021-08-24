Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553,432 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,639 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

