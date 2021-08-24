Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 36,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

