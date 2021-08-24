Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 395 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 395 price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 416 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 442.06.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

