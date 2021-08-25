-$0.08 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.22. 361,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -254.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

