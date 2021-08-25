-$0.09 EPS Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNOG shares. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

