-$0.09 EPS Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GNOG shares. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.