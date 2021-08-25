$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cango has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $4,472,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cango by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

