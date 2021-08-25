$0.16 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

ECOM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

