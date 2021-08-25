$0.28 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $18.39 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

In related news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $830,050.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 489,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,798. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

