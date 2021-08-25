$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 68,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,783. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.