$0.35 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

