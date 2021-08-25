$0.37 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

GDOT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 241,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,729. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,634 shares of company stock worth $345,652. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.