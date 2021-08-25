$0.67 EPS Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.95. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.