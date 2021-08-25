-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.59). Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($2.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

OM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $135,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,098 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 335,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,844. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.82.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

