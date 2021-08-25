$0.93 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 60.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,863,000 after acquiring an additional 524,289 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

