$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.84. AON posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

AON traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $282.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

