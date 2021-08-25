$1.89 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.10. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 116,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88. ArcBest has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $93.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $2,593,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

