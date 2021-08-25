1,002 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

