$103.45 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report sales of $103.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,200 shares of company stock worth $2,332,275. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 452,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,333. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 1.88.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

