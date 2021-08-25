10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

TXG opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares in the company, valued at $168,491,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $15,343,170 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

