1,140 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 232,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

