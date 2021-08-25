$116.42 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $116.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.80 million and the lowest is $116.04 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,852 shares of company stock worth $221,837. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $884.12 million, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.