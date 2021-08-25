174,860 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $80,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EQX shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.