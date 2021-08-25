$185.18 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $185.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.48 million to $187.48 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $176.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $763.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $782.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $836.19 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $910.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,001,708. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,299. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

