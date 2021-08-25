18,908 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,908 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,618. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.37. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

