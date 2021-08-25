1,916 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,916 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $159.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

