1ST Source Bank Purchases New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.53. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

