$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

BHF traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 8,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.