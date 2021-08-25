$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 51.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.04. 2,316,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.