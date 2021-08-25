21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Issues Earnings Results

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. 52,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 21Vianet Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 310.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VNET shares. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

