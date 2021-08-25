25,500 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,044,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 302,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $63.67. 59,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,984. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

