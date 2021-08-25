2,646 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

DGX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. 13,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,740. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

