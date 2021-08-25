3,400 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.73.

