350 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.