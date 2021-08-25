360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target Cut to $24.99 by Analysts at Citigroup

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $43.67 to $24.99 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA cut their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after buying an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $36,989,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

