3,603 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

