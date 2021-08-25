36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

