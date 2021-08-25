$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $4.90 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Profound Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $2,546,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. 132,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,936. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $306.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.13.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

