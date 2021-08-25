49,998 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,776,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

