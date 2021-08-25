4imprint Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.83 (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,905 ($37.95) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £815.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,764.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

