$5.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report $5.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Orchard Therapeutics posted sales of $2.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $13.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 342,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $347.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

