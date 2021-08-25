$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.40. 366,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.84.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

