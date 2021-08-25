65,797 Shares in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,797 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,720,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,000,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of BMTC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

