$8.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the highest is $9.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $34.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 257,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 20,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

