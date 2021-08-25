$8.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post $8.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.91 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.91 billion to $35.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.66. 1,801,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,893. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

